Steelers Training Camp: 3 big winners from Week 2

It’s been two weeks since the Steelers reported for training camp, and their preseason opener in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers is rapidly approaching.

Winners

Allen Robinson

It really feels like Allen Robinson landed in the perfect spot because he has had a tremendous camp. He hasn’t lost a step as a route runner, and having him play the big slot role is going to work dividends for the offense. The rapport he already seems to have with Kenny Pickett has also been encouraging to see, as has the mentorship role that he has embraced. A bounce back year for Robinson feels more and more likely as the days go by.

Kenny Pickett called for Allen Robinson on this last rep. Shows their chemistry on this TD. pic.twitter.com/1a8e5zHx8P — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 2, 2023

Kenny Pickett throws down the right sideline back shoulder foe Allen Robinson. Nice pitch and catch! #Steelers #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/mZEU92xwmi — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk is a bubble guy that is playing like his job depends on it. He has had a tremendous second week of practice, specifically this past weekend. He has consistently been getting off blockers to make plays in the run game, his moves look more crisp and refined, and he seems to be playing with more confidence with each practice. He stopped Pat Freiermuth on a jet sweep on Tuesday, and also broke through during goal-line drills to stop Connor Heyward in the backfield. If there was a guy who needed to have a big week, it was Loudermilk, and he did just that.

Isaiahh Loudermilk with a good stack and shed to stuff Connor Heyward on the first carry of the goal line period. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 8, 2023

Isaiahh Loudermilk has looked significantly better this camp. More moves, more power, more coordinated. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) August 8, 2023

Kendrick Green

It is absolutely insane how someone can go from likely not making the roster to potential fan-favorite in a matter of days- that’s what is happening to Kendrick Green. The former third-round pick has embraced a position change from center to fullback, and it has been a sight to see. Green’s been lining up as an H-back and fullback, and has even caught passes off bootlegs in which he came across the line of scrimmage in jet motion before the snap. The Steelers could potentially have their own version of Pat Ricard, and that is not something anyone was expecting to say about Green coming into camp.

Fullback Kendrick Green taking the handoff from Kenny Pickett. pic.twitter.com/jGIhtO9gZm — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 8, 2023