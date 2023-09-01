Pat Freiermuth betting odds 2023

Pat Freiermuth is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and is going to continue to be one of the go-to targets for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers.

Here, we’ll examine the available betting odds for Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and give the verdict on whether it is a good or bad bet.

Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: Over/Under 650.5

Freiermuth had 732 yards receiving in 2022, so a dip to the neighborhood of 650 yards would imply a reduction in his production. While that may come off as a slight to the third-year tight end out of Penn State, keep in mind the talent on offense. Diontae Johnson is going to see a lot of targets, as will George Pickens. Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin will have their touches, too, and the run game will be a feature part of the offense, as well. While I don’t see Freiermuth’s yards dipping to the 497 mark from his rookie season, I do think they’ll go down in 2023, simply because the Steelers won’t need him to be an intermediate target as often. He can eat the underneath yards and be the safety blanket for Kenny Pickett while still making the occasional splash play we saw in the preseason. Plus, 57 of those yards in 2022 came on a long catch-and-run against the Falcons, so it’s not as if the projected fewer yards are anything insulting.

Verdict: Under

Pat Freiermuth receptions: Over/Under 59.5

To bet the under here would be betting that Freiermuth would have his career low in receptions. He had 60 as a rookie and 63 in 2022. While Pickett will be spreading the ball around, I do think Freiermuth will get his targets and be the reliable tight end he has been over his first two seasons, especially in the red zone. Expect that reception number to hover around the low 60s.

Verdict: Over