Report: Steelers sign versatile LB to practice squad

The Steelers have signed linebacker Tariq Carpenter to their practice squad per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Carpenter was selected in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a safety at Georgia Tech, Carpenter recorded 221 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions over his four years as a starter. The 6’3, 230-pound defender ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

As a Packer, Carpenter made the position switch from safety to linebacker. In 2021, he saw action in 14 games, recording 8 total tackles as a special teamer and reserve defender. He was waived by Green Bay on August 30.

Currently the lone inside linebacker on the Steelers’ practice squad, Carpenter should provide the team with some valuable depth, especially with his LB/S versatility. Pittsburgh continues to add names to their 2023 practice squad as the regular season approaches.