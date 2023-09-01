 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Night Happy Hour open thread: September 1

By kate.magdziuk
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Hello, BTSC community! It’s officially the last Friday night happy hour open thread not in the football season!

Kick back, grab a drink, make some grub & chat with your favorite Steelers community.

Some prompts to get you started:

  • Predict the final score of the Steelers Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. Do the Steelers win their home opener?
  • Would you prefer to play the 49ers with or without Nick Bosa? On the plus side, his absence would be helpful for Kenny Pickett. On the downside, one could argue a Steelers’ win over the 49ers without Bosa is meaningless, as they wouldn’t be facing the 49ers at their best.
  • What’s your game day tradition look like? Do others in your household, if any, join in?

