Friday Night Happy Hour open thread: September 1

Hello, BTSC community! It’s officially the last Friday night happy hour open thread not in the football season!
Kick back, grab a drink, make some grub & chat with your favorite Steelers community.
Some prompts to get you started:
- Predict the final score of the Steelers Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. Do the Steelers win their home opener?
- Would you prefer to play the 49ers with or without Nick Bosa? On the plus side, his absence would be helpful for Kenny Pickett. On the downside, one could argue a Steelers’ win over the 49ers without Bosa is meaningless, as they wouldn’t be facing the 49ers at their best.
- What’s your game day tradition look like? Do others in your household, if any, join in?
Loading comments...