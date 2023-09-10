Steelers vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2023 NFL season kicked off in style with an upset on Thursday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions came into Arrowhead and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the limelight. Can the Steelers force an upset of their own to kick off Week 1?

The Steelers are 2-point underdogs for their season opener despite playing at home, enjoying that advantage for the first time since the 2014 season. The point total is installed at 41 points over on DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the lowest on the week with two of the best defenses in the league likely to slow up the scoring potential on either side. The 49ers moneyline odds sit at -135, while Pittsburgh’s getting plus odds at +110.

How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 10

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox (Broadcast map)

Live stream: Fox app for Android or iOS, NFL+ (out of market), YouTube TV via NFL Sunday Ticket

Luckily for Steelers fans outside of the greater Pittsburgh area, the team’s home opener will air on nationally Fox in most areas throughout the U.S. For those outside of the available broadcast market, fans will luckily have more options than ever to watch the NFL action this years.

2023 marks the first season that the NFL Sunday Ticket will be distributed via YouTube TV instead of DirecTV. Those with a YouTube TV subscription can sign up for the ticket for $299 this year, while those without a subscription will pay $399. Once you have a login with access, you can access all out of market games with the YouTube TV app on a variety of devices, including Apple iOS, Android, Rokus, Amazon Fire Stick, and more.

NFL+ will also be an option for some, providing viewers access to watch live local and primetime games (as well as subscription access to NFL Network) for $4.99/month or $39.99 per year.