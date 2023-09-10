 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Steelers, Week 1: First-half live updates & open thread

The Steelers are back! Keep tabs on all things Black & Gold with our updates and open thread.

By kate.magdziuk
The Pittsburgh Steelers stand in the tunnel before the national football league game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially take the field today after a long offseason, hosting the San Francisco 49ers for the first Week 1 home opener since the 2014 season! Expect Steelers Nation to be in full force and ROWDY as the home crowd!!

For those new here, please feel free to join our Behind The Steel Curtain community, where the biggest Steelers fans from all over the globe come together to chat through the game in the comment section below! As always, be respectful of your fellow commenters (even if things look dicey!), and remember that we’re all here for the same reason — to root for our Steelers.

Here we go!

