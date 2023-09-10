Desmond King II inactive, Larry Ogunjobi to play in Week 1 vs. 49ers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their Week 1 inactives against the San Francisco 49ers ahead of kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Headlining the inactives are five players, including Mason Rudolph, designated as the team’s emergency QB3, OT Dylan Cook, and WR Gunner Olszewski.

Also notable is the absence of CB Desmond King II, who signed with the Steelers following the NFL’s roster cut deadline, having been released by the Houston Texans after two years with the team. Though King stands in a position to potentially make an impact as a nickel cornerback, Tomlin noted that the team hadn’t yet necessarily defined a role for him given how new he was to the team and how his role will largely be dependent on how quickly he’s able to adapt to Pittsburgh’s playbook.

Neither DT Cam Heyward (stomach) nor Larry Ogunjobi (foot) will miss Week 1 after having been the only two players on the injury report this week.

Here’s the full list of Steelers Week 1 inactives against the 49ers: