The Steelers hadn’t done a single thing right to start the first half... until the two-minute drill

Steelers fans were all ready to celebrate a victory... but those pre-emptive celebrations were put on hold after a brutal first half. The offense sputtered right out of the gate, having not had a single first down prior to a Najee Harris 24-yard run with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

They closed out the final drive ahead of the half with a 95-yard drive, ending with a three-yard passing touchdown from Kenny Pickett to TE Pat Freiermuth. Boom.

The offense’s best moments came in the final two minutes of the quarter, where suddenly, magically, the offense began to move... perhaps due to the opportunities for rhythm and less influence from Matt Canada? Maybe? They executed It’s a tale as old as time, though. Pickett’s brightest moments have come in the two-minute drill.

How much longer does Matt Canada last as the Steelers OC?