Cam Heyward questionable to return Week 1 vs. 49ers

2:15 p.m. ET update: Cameron Heyward returned to the field, but returned to the sideline after just two snaps.

As if there hasn’t been enough that’s gone wrong in the Steelers Week 1 home opener, Steelers DT Cam Heyward has left the game with a groin injury and is listed as questionable to return, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports.

Heyward was one of two Steelers listed on the injury report ahead of Week 1, though he’d been listed with a stomach issue, not a groin injury. Heyward played just 12 snaps before leaving the contest, recording a single QB pressure before leaving the field with injury.