WATCH: T.J. Watt notches sack vs. Brock Purdy

After a truly disastrous first half to start Week 1, T.J. Watt finally made some magic with a sack and fumble against 49ers’ Brock Purdy, though it was recovered unfortunately for San Francisco to maintain possession.
A recovery behind the back?— ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) September 10, 2023
under review #HereWeGo #FTTB #SteelersNation #49ers pic.twitter.com/q1Ih51o7z7
Mike Tomlin challenged the ruling that the ball was recovered by the 49ers, but the call stood following review.
