 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: T.J. Watt notches sack vs. Brock Purdy

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
A detailed view of shoes worn by T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After a truly disastrous first half to start Week 1, T.J. Watt finally made some magic with a sack and fumble against 49ers’ Brock Purdy, though it was recovered unfortunately for San Francisco to maintain possession.

Mike Tomlin challenged the ruling that the ball was recovered by the 49ers, but the call stood following review.

Do you think Purdy recovered the ball? Let us know in the comments!

In This Stream

All you need to know for San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Week 1 2023

View all 34 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...