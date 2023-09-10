WATCH: T.J. Watt notches sack vs. Brock Purdy

After a truly disastrous first half to start Week 1, T.J. Watt finally made some magic with a sack and fumble against 49ers’ Brock Purdy, though it was recovered unfortunately for San Francisco to maintain possession.

Mike Tomlin challenged the ruling that the ball was recovered by the 49ers, but the call stood following review.

Do you think Purdy recovered the ball? Let us know in the comments!