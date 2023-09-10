Steelers’ Cam Heyward, Diontae Johnson ruled out for remainder of Week 1

When it rains, it pours. As if there hasn’t been enough bad luck for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the bad news just keeps on coming in Week 1’s matchup against the 49ers. Three players have officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game, including DT Cam Heyward, WR Diontae Johnson. DE Demarvin Leal was listed with an elbow injury as questionable to return.

After leaving the game earlier with a groin injury, Steelers DT Cam Heyward was officially downgraded to out. After initially suffering the injury, Heyward made an attempt to return in the second quarter but played just two more snaps before heading back to the sideline.

Meanwhile, WR Diontae Johnson suffered what appears to be a hamstring injury after a 26-yard, having hobbled off of the field into the blue tent. After being examined, Johnson continued to struggle walking along the sideline, ruled out fairly quickly following the injury to start the second half.