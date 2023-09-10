 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

T.J. Watt ties Steelers franchise sack record in Week 1 vs. 49ers

kate.magdziuk
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stretches prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt put the team on his back in Week 1 with the offense struggling, officially tying James Harrison’s franchise record sack record (80.5) set back in the 2017 season.

Watt has dominated this showdown, despite blunders on offense, racking up 3.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles (one recovered by the Steelers), and five quarterback hits.

Watt is one of two players so far this week with more than two sacks to start the season, including Jaguars DE Josh Allen.

