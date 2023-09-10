Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins feared to have suffered torn Achilles

The Pittsburgh Steelers manager injuries on their own roster, including DT Cam Heyward (groin), DE DeMarvin Leal (elbow) and Diontae Johnson (hamstring), all of whom were ruled out early in the third quarter. They’re not the only ones in the division though who have taken hits Sunday.

Steelers’ divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens, have suffered a big-time injury of their own, once again to lead RB J.K. Dobbins, who is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1’s matchup against the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.

It’s a brutal outcome for Dobbins, who’s been seeking a long-term extension with the team after battling to return from a torn ACL suffered back in the 2021 preseason. He missed all of that year rehabbing the injury and another eight games in 2022. Dobbins had started the season on the PUP list with a knee injury, having been cleared to return during training camp prior Week 1.

In his limited playing time, he’d accumulated eight carries for 22 rushing yards and a touchdown. Working behind Dobbins on the Ravens depth chart are RBs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.