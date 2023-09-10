Tomlin: Okorafor likely in concussion protocol

The Steelers lost more than just the game to open their season.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, right tackle Chucks Okorafor will likely end up in the concussion protocol. Broderick Jones came in to relieve Okorafor, playing left tackle while Dan Moore slid to right tackle.

#Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that RT Chuks Okorafor is "probably" in the concussion protocol.



Clarified that DE DeMarvin Leal is dealing with a triceps injury.



No substantive injury updates other than that. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) September 10, 2023

The Steelers also lost Cam Heyward, Demarvin Leal, and Diontae Johnson to injuries throughout the day.