Tomlin: Okorafor likely in concussion protocol

The right tackle appears to have a concussion

By JBaileyNFL
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Steelers lost more than just the game to open their season.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, right tackle Chucks Okorafor will likely end up in the concussion protocol. Broderick Jones came in to relieve Okorafor, playing left tackle while Dan Moore slid to right tackle.

The Steelers also lost Cam Heyward, Demarvin Leal, and Diontae Johnson to injuries throughout the day.

