‘The miscues need to get fixed — quick,” Steelers Kenny Pickett says after Week 1 loss

The 23-point loss wasn’t the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers beatdown Sunday, as Mike Tomlin and the rest of the crew endured a brutal press conference to answer for the many, many mistakes made Sunday.

“We just didn’t execute, honestly. I think it was more us than them. I felt comfortable with what I was seeing, what they were doing. We just didn’t execute like we needed to,” Pickett said.

When asked how much time goes into studying what went wrong in this game versus studying to prepare for the next, Pickett said, “You handle losses and wins the same way. You look at the game in the same amount of time. Nothing really changes, but the miscues need to get fixed. Quick.”

The Steelers will get a little extra time to prepare for their next matchup, facing their divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

Watch Kenny Pickett’s full clip