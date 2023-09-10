Browns vs. Steelers odds: Steelers home underdogs yet again in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their 2023 season Sunday with an unfortunate beat down in front of the home crowd. Luckily, they’ll have a little extra time to study the tape, with their Week 2 matchup set against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh will host that matchup as well, with kickoff set for September 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Steelers (+1 in Week 2) brutal play in all three phases, they also were bit by the injury bug, having had DT Cam Heyward (groin) and WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) both ruled out due to injury early on. Meanwhile, RT Chukwuma Okorafor was ruled out late in the game with a concussion, sliding Broderick Jones in at left tackle and moving Dan Moore Jr. to the right side in Okorafor’s place. It’s unclear how serious each of these injuries may or may not be and if they might impact their availability in Week 2.

The Browns (-1) themselves had a successful Week 1 outing with a 24-3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even despite that success, however, the odds didn’t shift as heavily in Cleveland’s favor as you might have thought. Notably, Browns 2x All-Pro LT Jack Conklin suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury, which could be a major liability, particularly with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Heyward (if healthy) on the line.

Here’s a look at the odds for the Steelers-Browns Week 2 primetime showdown.

Browns vs. Steelers odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Steelers +1

Over/under: 42.5

Moneyline odds: Browns -115, Steelers -105

The odds reopened Sunday in the Browns’ favor after the Steelers Week 1 implosion, having previously been 1-point favorites before season kickoff.

