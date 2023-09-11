Steelers fans laugh through the pain of worst Week 1 ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell flat on their faces in every phase of Sunday’s Week 1 opener after injecting hope into the hearts of fans everywhere with a dominant preseason. They suffered a 23-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first Week 1 home opener since 2014... and it wasn’t just a bad loss. It was a historically bad loss — it was literally the worst loss the Steelers have ever suffered at home in the Mike Tomlin era.

What can you do after a loss as bad as the Steelers had in Week 1? Laugh. Laugh through the pain. Here are some of the best reactions to the Steelers fumbling their Week 1 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kenny Pickett played his part in the loss.

Kenny Pickett.



Preseason against backups.



vs.



Week 1 against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/T2HUu4mIlc — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) September 10, 2023

Kenny Pickett when he can’t play against 2nd string defenses in preseason pic.twitter.com/lJD1KenBfu — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) September 10, 2023

okay he wasn't *that* bad pic.twitter.com/zARBabcEf5 — Cooper Adams (@CoopsFB) September 11, 2023

Matt Canada wasn’t the reason the Steelers lost in Week 1... but he wasn’t not the reason the Steelers lost in Week 1...

matt canada leaving the field at the half pic.twitter.com/63f7rgHTJ3 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 10, 2023

Matt Canada calling his new and improved offense. pic.twitter.com/m3DvdJUw2K — JM (@J_Mayer15) September 10, 2023

Watching Matt Canada call the 7th jet sweep of the half pic.twitter.com/l9wgLOIkGH — looking for the roll to my tide (@DanzW0rld) September 10, 2023

Then there was the defense...

Any #Steeler not named T.J. Watt playing defense in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/b7swK9nuEb — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) September 11, 2023

Steelers offense and defense when putting the blame for the loss of 49ers. pic.twitter.com/CypOX22WXZ — Eric (@ThePittsburgher) September 11, 2023

The Cowboys defense alone has already outscored the Steelers, Texans, Bengals, and Panthers this week and the first quarter isn't even done — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 11, 2023

Here’s to a better Week 2, folks. Until then, take a moment and remember, sometimes all you can do is laugh.