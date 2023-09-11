 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers fans laugh through the pain of worst Week 1 ever

Ok, it might not have been the worst Week 1 ever. But it sure does feel like it.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell flat on their faces in every phase of Sunday’s Week 1 opener after injecting hope into the hearts of fans everywhere with a dominant preseason. They suffered a 23-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first Week 1 home opener since 2014... and it wasn’t just a bad loss. It was a historically bad loss — it was literally the worst loss the Steelers have ever suffered at home in the Mike Tomlin era.

What can you do after a loss as bad as the Steelers had in Week 1? Laugh. Laugh through the pain. Here are some of the best reactions to the Steelers fumbling their Week 1 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kenny Pickett played his part in the loss.

Matt Canada wasn’t the reason the Steelers lost in Week 1... but he wasn’t not the reason the Steelers lost in Week 1...

Then there was the defense...

Here’s to a better Week 2, folks. Until then, take a moment and remember, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

