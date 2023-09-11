Steelers have two more injuries to monitor following Week 1 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a relatively healthy offseason program, with just one significant injury of note to seventh-round rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. That good luck didn’t last long, however, as a number of Steelers sustained bumps and bruises in Week 1’s thumping by the 49ers.

Mike Tomlin noted several injuries in the post-game presser, including DT Cam Heyward (groin), OT Chuks Okorafor (concussion), TE Pat Freiermuth (chest), DeMarvin Leal (triceps) and WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring).

Monday, they’ve got two more in the mix, as Steelers reporter Chris Adamski noted both starting right guard James Daniels and receiver/special teamer Miles Boyken were spotted in walking boots.

When Okorafor left the game, rookie Broderick Jones stepped in at left tackle, while Dan Moore Jr. slid over to play right tackle. Should Daniels miss time, the Steelers do have some versatility among the backup offensive linemen, including Spencer Anderson — BTSC’s 2023 Isaac Redman Award Winner! — and Nate Herbig as potential options. Anderson played the bulk of the preseason at left guard, but also saw 25 reps at right guard, earning an overall 84.0 PFF pass blocking grade which ranked second among Steelers o-linemen in the preseason.