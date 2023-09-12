2023 NFL quarterback rankings: Week 2

32. Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: 32
The Cardinals netted 212 yards of offense, and Dobbs had a QBR of 21.7 with 132 passing yards.
31. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Last Week: 21
I told anyone who would listen that the Giants would be bad this season. Well, 40-0 to start the season all but confirms my thoughts, Still a long way to go, but Jones and the Giants looked putrid.
30. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: 27
Ridder had a high passer rating but he had just 115 yards. The passing offense in Atlanta is floating in the water- it’s not good.
29. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: 20
He threw three ugly interceptions and the Titans were held to 15 points in a loss to the very-mid Saints.
28. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: 19
A lot of bad throws, two interceptions (should have been three) and the worst home-opener of the Mike Tomlin era- not a good day for Pickett.
27. Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Last Week: N/A
He didn’t completely mess things up when thrown into the game in unfortunate circumstances.
26. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Last Week: 26
The Broncos once again failed to score 20 points, and Wilson didn’t eclipse 200 yards passing.
25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: 30
There was some good, more bad. He looked fine for his first start. Telegraphed some throws, which contributed to his two interceptions.
24. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Last Week: 31
Stroud did as well as a rookie could in his first start against a well-coached Ravens defense. He didn’t throw any picks and totaled 242 yards through the air.
23. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: 28
The numbers weren’t gawdy for Mayfield, but he threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bucs’ upset over the Vikings.
22. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: 16
He still looks awful.
21. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Last Week: 17
We really need to start having the conversation about Justin Fields not being that dude.
20. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Last Week: 24
Howell helped the Commanders get the Week 1 win and had two total touchdowns in the process. He needs to protect the ball better, though, going forward.
19. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: 29
The dynamic rookie had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and helped the Colts hang with a superior Jaguars team.
18. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Last Week: 25
The Patriots overcame a 16-point deficit off the strength of two Jones touchdown passes. They fell short of completing the comeback, but it was a nice performance from the Alabama product.
17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: 11
Only 112 yards against a no-name defense?
16. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Last Week: 14
Carr made a lot of questionable throws. He totaled over 300 yards, but the Saints looked bad.
15. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: 18
He didn’t light the world on fire, but he was Jimmy Garoppolo- he played well enough for the Raiders to get the win.
14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: 23
Three touchdown passes and a largely efficient day helped squash any concerns about Love and the Packers.
13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: 10
Had Kirk not fumbled twice and thrown a pick, the Vikings probably would have won. He had 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns, it just came down to turnovers.
12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last Week: 15
Goff had a passer rating of 94, threw a touchdown, and didn’t turn the ball over. If he does that all season, the Lions are a playoff team.
11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: 22
Purdy was incredibly efficient against a Steelers defense that had no answers for his connection with Brandon Aiyuk.
10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: 8
The Ravens won, but Lamar finished with a QBR of 13.6. It wasn’t his best day.
9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: 12
What a return for Stafford. Even without Cooper Kupp, he totals over 300 yards through the air and helps the Rams upset the Seahawks.
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: 9
Dak didn’t do anything spectacular in the Cowboys 40-0 win over the Giants, but nothing warrants him slipping in the rankings.
7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: 13
Tua had the best performance of any quarterback, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins’ win over the Chargers.
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: 3
I’d bet this is as low as Burrow will get on the rankings this season. He started off slow last season and ended up being perfectly fine.
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: 2
I’d also imagine that the No. 5 spot is as low as Allen will be on the list. That said, he needs to reel it in when it comes to his careless aggression.
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: 5
Hurts threw a touchdown and didn’t throw any picks. However, a late fumble almost cost the Eagles the game. He doesn’t fall on the list, but doesn’t rise too high, either.
3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: 4
Herbert looked good in his first week in Kellen Moore’s system, but the Chargers’ defense couldn’t slow down the Dolphins’ offense.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: 6
Lawrence has absolutely arrived as a top five quarterback in the league. He made several throws Sunday that only a handful of guys can make.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: 1
He put the ball where it needed to be, his receivers just need to catch passes.
