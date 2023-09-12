2023 NFL quarterback rankings: Week 2

32. Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: 32

The Cardinals netted 212 yards of offense, and Dobbs had a QBR of 21.7 with 132 passing yards.

31. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 21

I told anyone who would listen that the Giants would be bad this season. Well, 40-0 to start the season all but confirms my thoughts, Still a long way to go, but Jones and the Giants looked putrid.

30. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: 27

Ridder had a high passer rating but he had just 115 yards. The passing offense in Atlanta is floating in the water- it’s not good.

29. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: 20

He threw three ugly interceptions and the Titans were held to 15 points in a loss to the very-mid Saints.

28. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 19

A lot of bad throws, two interceptions (should have been three) and the worst home-opener of the Mike Tomlin era- not a good day for Pickett.

27. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: N/A

He didn’t completely mess things up when thrown into the game in unfortunate circumstances.

26. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last Week: 26

The Broncos once again failed to score 20 points, and Wilson didn’t eclipse 200 yards passing.

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 30

There was some good, more bad. He looked fine for his first start. Telegraphed some throws, which contributed to his two interceptions.

24. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 31

Stroud did as well as a rookie could in his first start against a well-coached Ravens defense. He didn’t throw any picks and totaled 242 yards through the air.

23. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 28

The numbers weren’t gawdy for Mayfield, but he threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bucs’ upset over the Vikings.

22. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 16

He still looks awful.

21. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Last Week: 17

We really need to start having the conversation about Justin Fields not being that dude.

20. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 24

Howell helped the Commanders get the Week 1 win and had two total touchdowns in the process. He needs to protect the ball better, though, going forward.

19. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: 29

The dynamic rookie had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and helped the Colts hang with a superior Jaguars team.

18. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 25

The Patriots overcame a 16-point deficit off the strength of two Jones touchdown passes. They fell short of completing the comeback, but it was a nice performance from the Alabama product.

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 11

Only 112 yards against a no-name defense?

16. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 14

Carr made a lot of questionable throws. He totaled over 300 yards, but the Saints looked bad.

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 18

He didn’t light the world on fire, but he was Jimmy Garoppolo- he played well enough for the Raiders to get the win.

14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 23

Three touchdown passes and a largely efficient day helped squash any concerns about Love and the Packers.

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 10

Had Kirk not fumbled twice and thrown a pick, the Vikings probably would have won. He had 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns, it just came down to turnovers.

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 15

Goff had a passer rating of 94, threw a touchdown, and didn’t turn the ball over. If he does that all season, the Lions are a playoff team.

11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 22

Purdy was incredibly efficient against a Steelers defense that had no answers for his connection with Brandon Aiyuk.

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: 8

The Ravens won, but Lamar finished with a QBR of 13.6. It wasn’t his best day.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 12

What a return for Stafford. Even without Cooper Kupp, he totals over 300 yards through the air and helps the Rams upset the Seahawks.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 9

Dak didn’t do anything spectacular in the Cowboys 40-0 win over the Giants, but nothing warrants him slipping in the rankings.

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 13

Tua had the best performance of any quarterback, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins’ win over the Chargers.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 3

I’d bet this is as low as Burrow will get on the rankings this season. He started off slow last season and ended up being perfectly fine.

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 2

I’d also imagine that the No. 5 spot is as low as Allen will be on the list. That said, he needs to reel it in when it comes to his careless aggression.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 5

Hurts threw a touchdown and didn’t throw any picks. However, a late fumble almost cost the Eagles the game. He doesn’t fall on the list, but doesn’t rise too high, either.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 4

Herbert looked good in his first week in Kellen Moore’s system, but the Chargers’ defense couldn’t slow down the Dolphins’ offense.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 6

Lawrence has absolutely arrived as a top five quarterback in the league. He made several throws Sunday that only a handful of guys can make.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 1

He put the ball where it needed to be, his receivers just need to catch passes.