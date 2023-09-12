Steelers’ Mike Tomlin gives injury updates ahead of Week 2

After a very clean preseason in the injury department, the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged from Week 1 with several injuries of concern with the potential to impact them well into the season. HC Mike Tomlin provided several updates there in Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Week 2’s showdown against the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Among injuries that Tomlin says he’s hopeful for in terms of availability for Week 2, pending how the week goes: “Chuks [Okorafor] is in the concussion protocol. Pat Freiermuth may be limited in the early portions of the week. James Daniel and Larry Ogunjobi, to name a few, in terms of some bumps and bruises that may limit them in the early portions of the week, but again, we got an additional day, and we’ll definitely take it.”

Less optimistic was Tomlin’s outlook for WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), who was reported as likely to miss several weeks. “We feel real comfortable with our in-house people, Gunner [Olszewski] and others in terms of elevating and being ready to carry the load and participate.”

Also previously reported, DT Cam Heyward will undergo surgery following a groin injury suffered in Week 1, which is expected to sideline him up to eight weeks in his recovery. Tomlin noted that he would provide more details following Heyward’s surgery once they have a more specific timeline regarding his recovery.