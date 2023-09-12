Steelers Reacts Survey: Next man up for Cam Heyward, placing blame for Week 1’s loss, and more ahead of Week 2

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

What. A. Week.

I don’t know about you, BTSC friends, but I am just about ready to lock up my memory of Week 1 and throw away the key. We can’t, though — not just yet.

First, we must exorcise one final demon by voting, as a community, on to whom we’re placing the majority of the blame for Week 1’s many failures. Get it off your chest, folks. This is a safe space.

Unfortunately, also, after escaping the offseason with a fairly clean bill of health, the injuries are already piling up. With Cam Heyward out for the foreseeable future, who will step up to make the biggest impact in his absence?

Lastly, we must ask ourselves — can this team bounce back with a win over The Elves in Week 2?

Vote here & check back later in the week as we share the results!