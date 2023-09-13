Terrible Towel Tales: J.J. Watt coming to Pittsburgh after Heyward injury?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

The Steelers’ defensive line is deep, with Armon Watts also being an option to become active on game days with Heyward gone, and Breiden Fehoko on the practice squad and likely to be called up.

But the Steelers could call J.J. Watt.

Watt has joked about coming out of retirement since he made his official announcement. He’s also opened up about regretting not taking the opportunity to play with his brother T.J., who at the time of his last free agency, was signing a massive deal. Watt didn’t want to take away from that when he chose Arizona over Pittsburgh.