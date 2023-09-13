Terrible Towel Tales: J.J. Watt coming to Pittsburgh after Heyward injury?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Steelers could sign J.J. Watt after Cam Heyward injury | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Steelers’ defensive line is deep, with Armon Watts also being an option to become active on game days with Heyward gone, and Breiden Fehoko on the practice squad and likely to be called up.
But the Steelers could call J.J. Watt.
Watt has joked about coming out of retirement since he made his official announcement. He’s also opened up about regretting not taking the opportunity to play with his brother T.J., who at the time of his last free agency, was signing a massive deal. Watt didn’t want to take away from that when he chose Arizona over Pittsburgh.
Ex-Steelers star Antonio Brown pitches reunion with Pittsburgh in series of cryptic social media posts | Chantz Martin, Fox News
Former NFL star Antonio Brown took to social media on Tuesday to call for a reunion with the team that drafted him back in 2010.
Brown directed a couple of vague posts toward the Pittsburgh Steelers. The missives came on the heels of Steeler wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s hamstring injury in the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The injury is expected to sideline Johnson for multiple weeks.
Brown last played for the Steelers in 2018.
Steelers could make splash free agent signing | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
All that too means the Steelers like the depth, but there is probably some meat on the bone still in free agency. Several guys, such as Akiem Hicks, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, Matt Ioannidis, and others, remain free agents. That could be a critical move that the Steelers look to make to help with their situation post-Heyward injury. For now, expect guys like Benton and Leal to step up into a much bigger role than they were initially supposed to have.
