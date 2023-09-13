 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOMAGE x Starter Steelers Satin jackets are BACK!

Order yours now before supplies run out!

By kate.magdziuk
The bad news: you weren’t able to nab the HOMAGE X Starters Steelers vintage satin jacket last season before they sold out. :(

The good news: THEY’RE BACK!

HOMAGE X Starter Steelers Satin Jacket

  • $165

Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Pittsburgh Steelers HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage.

Supplies are limited, so get your order placed today. For a limited time, HOMAGE is offering 20% off any single non-STARTER NFL apparel item with the purchase of a STARTER satin jacket!

HOMAGE is back this season to provide Behind The Steel Curtain readers with a huge selection of Steelers merch to keep you in style all season long, with plenty of options to get you set for the season. Other classic options available as t-shirts include a number of signature designs in the HOMAGE Hall of Fame Collection featuring Jerome Bettis, Troy Polamalu, and of course, Jack Lambert.

Don’t wait — order your HOMAGE Steelers gear today! Check out the full collection and Gear Up for the Steelers 2023 season with HOMAGE.

Here. We. Go!

