Everything to know for Browns vs. Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get an extra day to gameplan in Week 2, set to face their AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football. They’ll need that extra day, too, if Week 1 was any indication, having been on the receiving end of an absolute whooping from the San Francisco 49ers. But alas, we move on!

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, second-year QB Kenny Pickett’s second matchup against the Browns so far in his young career. Notably, he did walk away with a win in the first (Week 18 of 2022), albeit on the back of a statistically disappointing game for him, completing just 44.8% of pass attempts, for 195 passing yards and a passing touchdown to WR George Pickens. Can he bounce back after a brutal 2023 season debut? He and Coach Tomlin sure think so, and we will soon find out.

