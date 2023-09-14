Eagles vs. Vikings: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 2

We are heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, which brings the season debut of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

For the Minnesota Vikings, they are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are 0-1. Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times, and the offense squandered a lot of opportunities.

On the Eagles’ side of things, they jumped out to a 16-0 lead against the Patriots before the Patriots stormed back and nearly stole the game. The offense didn’t have that trademark explosiveness we had been accustomed to in 2022, and they’ll look to unlock that next tier.

How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings

Date: September 14, 2023

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Kickoff: 8:15

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video app

Odds and predictions for Eagles vs. Vikings

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

O/U: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -258

Pick against the spread

These two faced off in primetime last season, and it was also in Week 2- a game the Eagles won 24-7. Kirk Cousins’ reputation of coming up short in primetime games is well documented, posting a 12-20 record in such contests. The Vikings will also be without their starting center, Garrett Bradbury, which opens up opportunities for Jalen Carter to get interior pressure. The Eagles will be without multiple defensive starters, including James Bradberry and Nakobe Dean. Even so, the Vikings don’t have the defense to keep up with the Eagles’ explosive offense.

The pick: Eagles -6.5

Point Total

The Eagles have multiple weapons that can hurt you, as do the Vikings. Both teams will get the ball to their respective weapons, so expect a healthy dose of Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Minnesota’s offense will keep it close in the first half, but The Eagles will be able to put up points somewhat at will against a subpar Vikings defense. I expect a lot of points to be scored.

The pick: Over 49

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.