Terrible Towel Tales: Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Orlovsky put Matt Canada on blast

Terrible Towel Tales
Ben Roethlisberger calls out OC Matt Canada for Week 1 struggles | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Ben Roethlisberger gave his insight on the Steelers’ Week 1 loss during the most recent episode of his podcast Footbahlin’ With Ben Roethlisberger, and said Canada didn’t make the call to make Pickett “comfortable” during his struggles.
“I remember with Coach Randy [Fichtner], we always had like a go-to play,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s just like man, I’m a little off today. Maybe it was going no-huddle where like I was calling plays that I felt comfortable with or like two or three plays that are just like a ball out of your hand. Maybe it’s a screen or where I throw a ball to a wide receiver, and he breaks a 10-yarder. Let your playmakers make plays.”
Steelers 3rd-Year Coach Matt Canada Receives Crushing Critique From ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky | Bob Quinn, Steeler Nation
Dan Orlovsky from ESPN, who came aboard the Pickett bandwagon late in August, took to Twitter / X to call out the Steelers’ uninspired passing schemes on Tuesday. Suggesting that the former Pitt Panthers quarterback was stuck in a bad version of the movie Groundhog Day. He didn’t mince words, but he did repeat them.
The @steelers have to stop running the same pass concept— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 12, 2023
Over
And
Over
And
Over
And
Over
And
Over
And
Over
And
Over
And
Over
Again….
Steelers players advocate for offensive change | Steelers Now, Nick Farabaugh
Najee Harris’s lone big run on the day came during that drive. For him, he notices that the up-tempo nature of the offense, when they do it, keeps the defense off guard. The Steelers’ offense traveled over 90 yards in just over a minute during that drive, showcasing how fast they can rip a drive like that off.
“Tempo works out, for the most part,” Harris said. “For us, just having one-word plays, lining up fast, and getting to it, and playing with pace, it works, and it shows off our conditioning, too. I feel like it puts the defense on edge because they might be out of plays. You know, or they might be out there for a certain amount of plays. We go simple and start to move the ball; it works out in our favor.”
