Terrible Towel Tales: Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Orlovsky put Matt Canada on blast

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Ben Roethlisberger gave his insight on the Steelers’ Week 1 loss during the most recent episode of his podcast Footbahlin’ With Ben Roethlisberger, and said Canada didn’t make the call to make Pickett “comfortable” during his struggles. “I remember with Coach Randy [Fichtner], we always had like a go-to play,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s just like man, I’m a little off today. Maybe it was going no-huddle where like I was calling plays that I felt comfortable with or like two or three plays that are just like a ball out of your hand. Maybe it’s a screen or where I throw a ball to a wide receiver, and he breaks a 10-yarder. Let your playmakers make plays.”

Dan Orlovsky from ESPN, who came aboard the Pickett bandwagon late in August, took to Twitter / X to call out the Steelers’ uninspired passing schemes on Tuesday. Suggesting that the former Pitt Panthers quarterback was stuck in a bad version of the movie Groundhog Day. He didn’t mince words, but he did repeat them.

The @steelers have to stop running the same pass concept

Over

And

Over

And

Over

And

Over

And

Over

And

Over

And

Over

And

Over



Again…. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 12, 2023