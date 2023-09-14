All-22: Kenny Pickett’s struggles hurt Steelers offense

The Steelers were abysmal in their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Missed George Pickens on a post

On the third play from scrimmage for the Steelers, Kenny Pickett took a sack that forced a three-and-out. However, if you watch the bottom of the screen, George Pickens has inside leverage on a post that would potentially go for a touchdown had Pickett thrown him the ball as he broke to the inside on the post. The 49ers came out in a two safety look, but both jump up in the play to handle the intermediate routes, and there is nothing but grass in front of Pickens.

The first interception

Pickett just needs to throw the ball away here. Or, even better, Allen Robinson has a little space on the in-breaker- gun it in there and move the chains. The Steelers are already down 7-0 at this point, and then the 49ers get set up in fantastic field position because of a careless throw.

Overthrow to Diontae Johnson

These are the throws that make you worry about Pickett not being the guy, Diontae Johnson runs a post, he has space, he is open, and the Steelers needed a play like this to gain some sort of momentum while the game was still relatively in reach. Instead, Pickett sails it and another drive dies.

Throw behind Diontae Johnson

You can understand any frustrations Johnson may have. The Steelers end up scoring on this drive before halftime, but man, this should have been six to No. 18. He runs a slant from the slot and he would walk into the end zone if Pickett put the ball where it needed to be.

Doesn’t see a wide open Calvin Austin

You can attribute this one to the pressure put on by the 49ers, but again, another potential big play that isn’t taken advantage of. Calvin Austin runs a crosser and the defensive back slips, leaving nothing in front of Austin. Unfortunately, Pickett had to run to his right because of the pressure.

Second interception

This one was just dumb. What was Pickett thinking? He has Allen Robinson open on the dig. Instead, he forces a ball that has no chance into double coverage and gets intercepted off a tip. Funny enough, Mitch Trubisky threw a very similar interception to that exact same spot last year against the Patriots in Week 2.

Pickett’s decision-making was public enemy No. 1 for the Steelers offensively. If we see a repeat of that Monday night against the Browns, an 0-2 start will be the result.