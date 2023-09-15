Terrible Towel Tales: Broderick Jones to right tackle?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Steelers’ Broderick Jones works at right tackle, looks ‘more natural’ there, says Dan Moore | Joe Rutter, Trib Live
Dan Moore remained at left tackle at practice Thursday, with rookie Broderick Jones shifting to the right side to fill in for the concussed Chuks Okorafor.
It was the second day in a row that Moore remained at his familiar position for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Jones made the transition. Jones worked exclusively at left tackle in training camp, so does the shift this week mean Okorafor is close to returning ahead of the Steelers’ matchup Monday night against the Cleveland Browns?
Steelers workout former Punter | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at other options at punter, working out former New York Giants, and Steelers, punter Brad Wing, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.
Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned Pressley Harvin’s struggles during his Week 2 press conference, which likely led to them evaluating outside options. The third-year punter averaged 42.3 yards per punt in Week 1 against the 49ers, bringing his career average down to 43.5 yards per attempt.
Bears coach won’t rule out making Chase Claypool inactive after poor Week 1 effort | Matt Ehalt, New York Post
The Bears made what appears to be a terrible trade to acquire Claypool last year, and on this current trajectory, it could be one of worst trades in team history.
Chicago sent the Steelers their second-round pick in last year’s draft, which ended up being the first pick of the second round and the 32nd overall selection.
The Steelers used that pick to draft promising Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Claypool has a grand total of 14 catches for 140 yards and zero touchdowns on 31 targets in his first eight career games with the Bears.
