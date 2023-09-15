Terrible Towel Tales: Broderick Jones to right tackle?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Dan Moore remained at left tackle at practice Thursday, with rookie Broderick Jones shifting to the right side to fill in for the concussed Chuks Okorafor. It was the second day in a row that Moore remained at his familiar position for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Jones made the transition. Jones worked exclusively at left tackle in training camp, so does the shift this week mean Okorafor is close to returning ahead of the Steelers’ matchup Monday night against the Cleveland Browns?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at other options at punter, working out former New York Giants, and Steelers, punter Brad Wing, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned Pressley Harvin’s struggles during his Week 2 press conference, which likely led to them evaluating outside options. The third-year punter averaged 42.3 yards per punt in Week 1 against the 49ers, bringing his career average down to 43.5 yards per attempt.