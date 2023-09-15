Steelers Friday mailbag ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Browns

The Steelers are looking to avoid just their third 0-2 start since 2004 as they march toward their first of two matchups with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Before then, we answer your questions ahead of Week 2.

Q: Is it just me, or did the Steelers play very fast in the preseason and then they looked like they were playing in slow motion Sunday?- Polamolicules Dude

Yeah, both sides of the ball just looked a step behind. The defense couldn’t plug any gaps and Christian McCaffrey ran for seven yards per carry. The offense had four three and outs and an interception in their first five drives. It was just a sad excuse of a performance.

Q: Are all teams wearing guardian caps in practice?- steelwoman

Yes. Helps prevent concussions.

Q: Did and does Kenny have a concussion?- vicksburghstillers

If he did, it wasn’t reported and the spotter didn’t see anything that warranted pulling him from the game.

Q: Do we still feel like the Steelers are improved at OL, ILB, and DB?- Dwoods2u

Seaumalo needs to be better. As does Dan Moore. The linebackers were eaten alive in both facets, and the defensive backs had no answers for the passing game. This feels like a burn the tape game. On paper, they are certainly better. Let’s hope this wasn’t a sign of what’s to come for the next few months.

Q: How can the Steelers begin to try and compensate for the loss of Cameron Heyward?- SteelerSince73!

They are going to really lean on rookie Keeanu Benton. He looked great in the preseason, and he was drafted to eventually be that guy who takes the reins from Cam. Guys like Isaiahh Loudermilk and Demarvin Leal will have to step up, as well.

Q: If you were Mike Tomlin, would you fire Matt Canada if the offense looks as bad against the Browns?- Pittsblitz56

Yes. He should be on a short leash similar to a bridge quarterback. Send a message to the team that mediocrity won’t be tolerated anymore.