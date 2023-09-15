Larry Ogunjobi doesn’t practice Friday, other injury updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another yet another player who missed practice on Friday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Most of the team’s practice report is stable from Thursday’s, with one exception.

After practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday, DT Larry Ogunjobi was downgraded to “DNP” on Friday, a bad sign for his availability heading into the weekend. He’s managed the foot injury since earlier in training camp but did manage to play 43 snaps in Week 1 despite being questionable leading up to the game. A sudden backslide on the injury report is not what a team who’s already down Cam Heyward after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Now, more than ever, the team will need 2023 rookie Keeanu Benton to step up. In limited playing time in Week 1, Benton was the Steelers’ second-highest-graded defender overall per PFF, credited with a tackle and pressure on 29 snaps. Coming out of Wisconsin, Benton was known for his versatility to play nose tackle or 3-technique on the defensive line. In his final season with the Badgers, Benton totaled six sacks (t-15th) and 11 quarterback hits.

Here’s a look at the complete Steelers Friday practice report ahead of Week 2’s matchup against the Browns.

Steelers Friday practice report for Week 2

DNP: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Limited: OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), OL James Daniels (ankle), TE Pat Freiermuth (chest)

Rest day: OG Isaac Seumalo