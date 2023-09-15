Friday Happy Hour Open Thread (Week 2)

Howdy, BTSC Nation!

Who’s excited for the weekend?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enjoy an extra day of rest ahead of Monday’s showdown with the Browns. Us fans, however, will enjoy another day of anxiety awaiting the opportunity to see this team bounce back... if it can at all.

Here in Texas, we are making up for a very, very long drought with one of the worst rain storms I can remember in the last six months! My grass is very, very happy.

So, let’s get together with our fellow BTSC commenters in our neighborhood pub to chat all things Steelers. What’s going on in your lives? Whatcha eating? Let’s talk!