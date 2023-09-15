 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Happy Hour Open Thread (Week 2)

By kate.magdziuk
Elandon Roberts #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Howdy, BTSC Nation!

Who’s excited for the weekend?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enjoy an extra day of rest ahead of Monday’s showdown with the Browns. Us fans, however, will enjoy another day of anxiety awaiting the opportunity to see this team bounce back... if it can at all.

Here in Texas, we are making up for a very, very long drought with one of the worst rain storms I can remember in the last six months! My grass is very, very happy.

So, let’s get together with our fellow BTSC commenters in our neighborhood pub to chat all things Steelers. What’s going on in your lives? Whatcha eating? Let’s talk!

