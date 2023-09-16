Terrible Towel Tales: Big Ben a possibility for the Jets?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Named ‘Wildcard’ Candidate for Jets | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
It’s been a full season since Ben Roethlisberger took the field in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has been named a “wildcard” for a return in 2023.
With the New York Jets losing Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the regular season, they’re looking for some veteran presence to play behind Zach Wilson. With a few veteran candidates in free agency, they’re doing their homework, but if they look outside of the box, a former Steeler might be their answer.
Steelers Sign Fastest-Ever NFL Cornerback | Alan Saunders, Steelers Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Kalon Barnes, one of the fastest players in the history of the NFL Combine.
Barnes, 24, is a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback out of Baylor who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine, the second-fastest time since electronic timing was introduced in 1999, and fasted ever for a defensive player. Wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22-second 40 in 2017.
JuJu Smith-Schuster the latest former Steelers to fall off after leaving | Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire
Smith-Schuster left the Steelers after the 2021 season and originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster actually had a strong 2022 season with the Chiefs and got himself a Super Bowl ring for his 78 receptions.
However, Kansas City only signed Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract and chose to move on after the season. Now, since signing with the New England Patriots everything has gone wrong. He’s fallen out of favor in the offense and according to NFL reporter Albert Breer, his bad knee is on the verge of a serious breakdown.
