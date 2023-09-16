Terrible Towel Tales: Big Ben a possibility for the Jets?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

It’s been a full season since Ben Roethlisberger took the field in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has been named a “wildcard” for a return in 2023. With the New York Jets losing Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the regular season, they’re looking for some veteran presence to play behind Zach Wilson. With a few veteran candidates in free agency, they’re doing their homework, but if they look outside of the box, a former Steeler might be their answer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Kalon Barnes, one of the fastest players in the history of the NFL Combine. Barnes, 24, is a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback out of Baylor who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine, the second-fastest time since electronic timing was introduced in 1999, and fasted ever for a defensive player. Wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22-second 40 in 2017.