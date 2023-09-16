Browns’ Deshaun Watson praises ‘Defensive Player of the Year’ Steelers’ T.J. Watt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson knows he has his work cut out for him when he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

“A well-coached group that flies around that wants to create problems for the offense, try to create turnovers and put you in long distances so their front can get after you a little bit,” Watson said.

The Steelers defense didn’t play up to their potential in Sunday’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers, so they will look for a major redemption game in the bright lights on Monday night against a division rival.

In particular, linebacker T.J. Watt is looking to capture the franchise’s all-time sack record at just 28 years old. Watson knows there’s a chance that he could be the quarterback sacked in order to break the record.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s Defensive Player of the Year,” Watson said. “If not the best player defensively, one of the top five defensive guys in the league. So, you have to give your respect to TJ and what he does, not just for himself, but for that organization. So, all respect to him and the things he does.”

However, Watson isn’t just focusing on Watt. Even with Cam Heyward also out with a groin injury, Watson is keeping an eye on several members of the defense as he prepares to find ways to win on Monday.

“But at the end of the day, you can’t just revolve a game plan all around just one person because then you’re limiting yourself,” Watson said. “So, like we mentioned earlier, guys got to block one-on-one. Guys have to step up to the challenge and be able to do that. So, it’s a great task, but you got to give his flowers to No. 90.”

Watson and the Browns visit Watt and the Steelers on Monday Night Football this week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.