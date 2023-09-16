College Gameday, Potential Steelers Draft Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2023 college football season!

I usually like to give a recap of some of the highlights from the previous week but there is something else that continues to rattle around in my tiny brain. That’s the play of one Kenneth Shane Pickett. Sounds all serious like, doesn’t it?

Well, it is if you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last outing for the entire Steeler offense was putrid to say the least and has left me no choice but to dive into the 2024 Quarterback class. Is it premature? Yeah, could be. Still, there were a few in Steeler Nation that weren’t sold on Kenny Pickett to start with and now I’m wondering how many feel the same as I do, that the search should begin after a week one embarrassment. I’m not doubling down here but there is a lot of football yet to be played in 2023 and I would love to be wrong but that’s up to the second-year quarterback.

There are no Top 25 matchups on the schedule for this weekend. So we adjust from the norm and move on.

#7 Penn State at Illinois: 12 p.m. ET on Fox

I don’t expect this to be a close game but in terms of “big uglies” this game possesses two players that may be the best at their respective position groups in the entire class.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu #74 LT 6’6” 317lbs

For Penn State, its Olumuyiwa Fashanu. For all the questions the Steelers have at Quarterback, questions also remain along the offensive line and possibly the Left Tackle position in particular. If we are going to protect Pickett in the passing game Fashanu has those traits in spades

Jer’Zhan Newton #4 IDL 6’2” 295lbs

For Illinois, its Jer’Zhan Newton. The injury to Cameron Heyward was devastating news, not only is he our best defensive lineman, he is arguably the heart beat of this defense. What that does now is give a glimpse at life without #97. The film on Newton is amazing, so much to offer but does his size and skill set match with what Tomlin needs?

Minnesota at #20 North Carolina: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

This game has me interested for two reasons. One, I’m a Carolina fan, don’t hold that against me. The second reason being we may be in the market for a QB.

Tyler Nubin #27 SAF 6’2” 210lbs

Minnesota has a well rounded Safety that should be getting more mention than he gets. The class is rather deep so it’s a pick your poison type of draft and he could be a bargain get on Day 2. Great around the box and love his alpha mentality.

Drake Maye #10 QB 6’4” 230lbs

For the Tarheels, Drake Maye is a calm cool and collected young man. Has all the physical traits that are wanted in a quarterback prospect - arm strength, accuracy, touch and mobility. Trusts his ability to throw guys open. His mechanics are relatively sound but with any young quarterback there are always room for improvement. Great family genes also exist. If I were forced to give a negative it’s consistency with his progressions. Maye is QB2 on most boards but if it were my pick I would take him over Caleb Williams.

#11 Tennessee at Florida: 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

“The 3rd Saturday in September” is what this rivalry is often referred as. Dating back to 1916, the Gators hold the overall mark at 31 to 21 but don’t tell yinzer that.

There isn’t much to write home about for the Vols in terms of the draft, at least not yet for me. I like the Tight End McCallan Castles #34 but we don’t really need a Tight End at the foreseeable future. I’ll let yizer fill you in on some prospects

For Florida, it’s Jason Marshall Jr. #3 at Corner. You can never have enough guys that can cover and considering the lack of that in Week 1 for the Steelers, he gets the nod for me.

Worth A Mention

Colorado St at #18 Colorado: 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

The gloves are off, both coaches have been jawing but unfortunately they coach. let’s see who has their team prepared to play. I still enjoy watching what Shedeur has to offer.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

The Backyard Brawl, enough said

Let us know what games you are watching and what prospect(s) you would like to se in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and GO STEELERS!