The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play their AFC North division rival Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, but their opponent could be without one of their top receivers. The Browns revealed their final injury report Saturday and announced that No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper is questionable with a groin injury.

Joining Cooper as questionable for Week 2 is defensive back Juan Thornhill (calf) and rookie defensive lineman Sione Ika (foot).

Cooper caught three passes for 37 yards in the Browns’ Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. If he’s out, expect wide receivers Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as TE David Njoku, to see a potential uptick in target share in his absence.

The Steelers and Browns are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday night inside Acrisure Stadium.