Saturday Night Open Thread: There is a good side of Lake Erie

Well, that didn’t take long. No, hopes are not lost for the season… Mrs. Canuck decided we should try out the new trailer this weekend!

She booked us a spot on Lake Erie about 90 minutes from home. So, tonight’s SNOT is brought to you from my campsite. Service is spotty at best, so I am hoping that I can get a break to not only post this but make a smart Alec comment or two!

It is a beautiful day here and probably the last weekend of ‘summer’ camping in these parts.

Anyway, on to the questions!

1. How does a Monday Night game affect your pregame or in-game rituals?

2. Clearly, Monday Night games don’t hold the same cache that they used to. What if anything would you do to improve the fan experience for Monday Night games?

3. How much of a beatdown of the Browns do you need to see from the Steelers to restore your confidence level in the team for this season?

4. The world has seen some ‘interesting’ weather recently. How is the weather where you’re at and how is it impacting your weekend?

5. Who doesn’t LOVE a campfire? Notice I did not say a ‘good’ campfire… that’s because there is no such thing as a bad campfire. Yes, wet wood absolutely sucks and can make the experience extremely frustrating but… considering all the other things that go with said fire, you’re living the life! What is your ‘go to’ (besides dry wood, lol) to take a campfire to the next level?