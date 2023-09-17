Terrible Towel Tales: Browns rookie claims to know how to stop T.J. Watt

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...

Jones was asked about the matchup this week, and while he did praise Watt, he mentioned one flaw the former Defensive Player of the Year has in his game. “He kind of leaves his chest open a little bit during the pass game,” Jones said. “Using that. There are other things to it. Making sure I get back. He’s a great player.”

The Cleveland Browns may not have their No. 1 wide receiver for “Monday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Amari Cooper, listed on the injury report throughout the week with a groin issue, aggravated the injury during Saturday’s practice in preparation for the Week 2 showdown. Cooper will be questionable for Monday’s game against the Steelers, essentially a game-time decision. In other words, Deshaun Watson may not have his No. 1 wide receiver.