Terrible Towel Tales: Browns rookie claims to know how to stop T.J. Watt

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news...
Browns Rookie Dawand Jones Calls Out Steelers LB T.J. Watt’s Flaw | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Jones was asked about the matchup this week, and while he did praise Watt, he mentioned one flaw the former Defensive Player of the Year has in his game.
“He kind of leaves his chest open a little bit during the pass game,” Jones said. “Using that. There are other things to it. Making sure I get back. He’s a great player.”
Browns’ Amari Cooper aggravates groin injury, questionable for Monday night showdown vs. Steelers | Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
The Cleveland Browns may not have their No. 1 wide receiver for “Monday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Amari Cooper, listed on the injury report throughout the week with a groin issue, aggravated the injury during Saturday’s practice in preparation for the Week 2 showdown.
Cooper will be questionable for Monday’s game against the Steelers, essentially a game-time decision. In other words, Deshaun Watson may not have his No. 1 wide receiver.
J.J. Watt Reacts to Potentially Joining Steelers | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
Watt, though, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was enjoying retirement too much to entertain the possibility of an NFL comeback. Even if playing with his brother T.J. and the Steelers were on the table.
“I appreciate the thought very much (and all the love from Pitt. I love you guys),” Watt wrote in his September 15 post. “But I spent the morning with my wife and 10 mo. old son and am now making the turn after the 9th hole with a Miller Lite in one hand and a hot dog in front of me … Kinda beats practice.”
