Browns vs. Steelers: Week 2 game preview, injury update, odds & more

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) will play host to the Cleveland Browns (-2) in Week 2 for their first of two matchups of the 2023 season. It’ll be an opportunity for redemption for the Steelers after a disastrous Week 1 that’s had most of Steelers Nation being talked off a ledge for the past week.

The Browns are coming into this matchup off a much different Week 1 experience, having dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in their own home opener. Though the passing game under Deshaun Watson has yet to take off, the run game remains strong with RB Nick Chubb, and Watson continues to show off some of his ability with his legs. Meanwhile, their defense had Bengals QB Joe Burrow under duress for much of the day, achieving a 29.4% pressure rate — the ninth-highest on the week.

How will this AFC North primetime showdown shake out in Week 2? Here’s a full preview of what to expect as the Steelers host the Browns on Monday Night Football.

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Monday, September 18

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC app with cable login, ESPN+

Steelers vs. Browns: Week 2 injury report

After a clean preseason as far as injuries go, the Steelers suffered several bumps and bruises in Week 1, including a key injury to DT Cam Heyward that will have him out for up to eight weeks. He was placed on injured reserve this week, out four weeks at minimum. Though several other players were on the Week 2 injury report, including DT Larry Ogunjobi, OL Chuks Okorafor and James Daniels, TE Pat Freiermuth, none of them were listed with an injury designation ahead of Week 2.

Officially declared out for the Steelers are WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland. It’s also worth noting that WR George Pickens was limited with a hamstring in Saturday’s practice, though he did not receive a final injury designation.

The Browns’ injury report is a bit busier ahead of gameday, with three players listed as questionable ahead of Week 2, including WR Amari Cooper (groin), rookie DT Siaki Ika (foot) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf). There were a number of other players, including DT Shelby Harris (Achilles), DT Maurice Hurst (hamstring), and OT Jedrick Wills (foot) all listed on the injury report earlier in the week, though they did not receive a final injury designation.

The team will also be without RT Jack Conklin, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 and will be out for the remainder of the season. In his place will be 2023 fourth-round rookie tackle Dawand Jones, a big man playing at 6’8, 359 pounds coming out of Ohio State, ranking 97th percentile in height, weight, wingspan, arm length, and hand size for offensive tackles. BIG MAN!

Browns vs. Steelers Week 2 odds

Point spread: Steelers +2

Over/under: 38.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +114, Browns -135

The Steelers are officially home underdogs to the Browns for the first time since 1989. Per VSiN, 77% of the handle and 75% of bets have been wagered on the Browns to cover. 75% of the handle and 52% of bets are on the under.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.