Best player prop bets for Browns vs. Steelers on Week 2 Monday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2 for their first of two meetings in the 2023 regular season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN+. Here’s a look at four player props to consider for the Browns vs. Steelers Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup.

Najee Harris OVER 51.5 rushing yards (-115)

Najee Harris has been a big topic of debate among Steelers fans and fantasy football managers alike with the emergence of 2022 UDFA Jaylen Warren. After a week where the entire Steelers roster totaled just 10 rush attempts, expect them to get back with their nose to the grindstone to re-establish the run game. Harris has had 13 games in his career with 80 or more rushing yards — three of them having come against the Cleveland Browns. Though this Browns defensive line is fierce, there were a couple of depth pieces who popped up on the injury report, including DTs Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst. Though they were both left off the final injury report without an injury designation, it could be a sign that their defensive line depth is playing at less than 100%.

Deshaun Watson OVER 0.5 interceptions (+100)

QB Deshaun Watson returns to Pittsburgh for the second time as a Cleveland Brown on Monday night, getting plus odds to throw an interception against the team that just tied to lead the league with 20 picks in the 2022 season. Two of those came in Week 18, against Watson himself, who threw for 230 passing yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs to close out the season. Watson’s lone interception of Week 1 came under pressure, finishing the week with the 13th-lowest passer rating on pressured snaps in 2022 per PFF. Now, he’ll face a Steelers defense that led the league with a 55.9% pressure rate in Week 1, thanks largely to T.J. Watt’s dominant performance. Look for Watt, LB Alex Highsmith, and DTs Larry Ogunjobi and Keeanu Benton to force Watson into some mistakes in primetime, with Minkah Fitzpatrick always at the ready to take advantage of a tipped ball.

Pat Freiermuth OVER 37.5 receiving yards (-110)

WR Diontae Johnson was officially declared out this week with a hamstring injury, and if the Steelers hope to bounce back with a win, they’ll need the rest of their receivers to step up in the interim. Though Johnson’s target share stands to likely be disbursed throughout the offense rather than to just one guy in his absence, Freiermuth in particular could see just enough opportunity to flirt with the over here on Monday Night Football. He’s surpassed this total in two of four career games against the Browns and is in a good spot to make it a fifth with a potential bump in usage in Johnson’s absence.

Elijah Moore OVER 37.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Browns acquired WR Elijah Moore from the Jets this offseason, looking to get a fresh start after a frustrating start to his career in New York. In his Week 1 regular season debut with the team, Moore totaled three receptions for 43 yards, accounting for just over 24% of the team’s targets. This week, teammate Amari Cooper is questionable with a groin injury, which could put him in line for additional targets against a secondary that ranked bottom-12 in PFF coverage grade for Week 1. Reports throughout the offseason have praised the connection he’s shown with Watson, a small but speedy receiver with solid hands and ability to play both out of the slot and on the outside despite his lack of size.