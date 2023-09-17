Week 2: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

A look at the 1 p.m. ET game slate:
Green Bay at Atlanta (-1.5): I have to say I didn’t expect the Falcons to be favored, even with the three point home bump.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-8): Did Vegas watch Buffalo last weekend?
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3): I guess a team can play horribly one weekend and not have everyone lose all faith.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-4.5): This one makes sense.
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (+2.5)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5): Tampa must have not looked very good last weekend.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5):
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-1)
Let us know who your watching and why.
Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.
