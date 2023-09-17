Every week come more reminders of why trading Chase Claypool to the Bears was ACES

It’s been no secret that the Chicago Bears are likely a bit frustrated with former Steelers WR Chase Claypool after a disappointing Week 1 where he looked disinterested, at best, in his gameplay. He didn’t catch either of his targets for the day and showed poor blocking efforts for his teammates, and looked downright lazy running his routes in his first regular season game with the Bears after the team traded the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire him just last season.

Heading into Week 2, there was even conjecture that he could even be a healthy scratch, for crying out loud. I mean...

He wasn’t just catching heat from the media after that performance, either. Even Claypool’s teammates spoke up about the lack of effort. Fox analyst Jay Glazer noted ahead of Week 2’s game that Claypool was put “on notice” by the team, stating if the Bears didn’t see improvement, he could be traded... though it’s not clear there’d be a wide market for him anyway.

Claypool did make an appearance on the box score in Week 2, reeling in a 20-yard receiving touchdown... but still, he found another way to disappoint after this interception on a target intended for him with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. The lack of awareness from Claypool never ceases to astound.

Legitimately hilarious to see the lack of effort from Claypool after the interception here.



Literally just stands there for several seconds, seemingly totally unaware the play is still going. https://t.co/ZCd3vt7sMh — Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) September 18, 2023

You just know that’s not going to play back well in the film room come Monday. OOF.

Steelers GM Omar Khan really did steal the No. 32 overall pick. Thank goodness for Claypool because he gave the city of Pittsburgh promising rookie corner Joey Porter Jr.