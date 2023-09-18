Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV channel, odds and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) will host their divisional rival Cleveland Browns (-2) to close out the Week 2 game slate on Monday Night Football.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, there might not have been a Week 2 matchup that’s felt as critical as this one here in 2023 in recent memory. After being absolutely rocked in every phase of the game in their Week 1 home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, this entire team has a lot left to prove, especially on offense, where they struggled most significantly to start off the season. They didn’t have manage a first down until late in the second quarter, with an inefficient pass attack and non-existent run game to spoil their chances of a hot start.

The Browns themselves are in an interesting position, with the opportunity to lead the division 2-0 with a win by virtue of playing intradivisional games to start the year. Though the Browns passing offense has yet to flourish under QB Deshaun Watson, the run game with RB Nick Chubb remains strong, with plenty of studs on the defense who will likely make things difficult for the Steelers' unproven offensive line.

Here’s all you need to know as Steelers second-year QB Kenny Pickett & Co. look to make a bounce back against the Browns, who started the year 1-0 with a convincing win over the Bengals.

How to watch Browns vs. Steelers in Week 2

Date: Monday, September 18

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: NFL+, ESPN+, or ABC app with a cable subscription

DraftKings Odds: Browns -2, O/U 39

NFL fans will have several ways to tune into the Browns-Steelers MNF showdown, whether via television on ABC or using one of the several live stream options available.

Notably, this game will be available to watch on NFL+ thanks to it being in primetime, regardless of what viewing area you’re located in. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.

The game will also air on ESPN+, where users can subscribe for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.