Terrible Towel Tales: Mike Evans to the Steelers?

Another week and another pundit has thrown the Steelers’ hat into the ring for a potential trade target. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans as a player that could end up as a potential player that the Steelers could target. The logic is not that hard to follow. Following the Diontae Johnson injury, the team has a massive void at receiver. Even though the injury is not likely long-term, the team could still look to upgrade the room even outside that context. But that is the main crutch for the postulating on this potential deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with two fines from their Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. The NFL released that long snapper Christian Kuntz and safety Keanu Neal were both penalized for in-game calls versus San Francisco. Both Kuntz and Neal were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that happened during the game. Kuntz was hit with a $5,222 fine and Neal was fined $8,556.