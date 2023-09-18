Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is preparing to play his 89th career game this week on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns, and he looks to enter the history books.

Watt is just 0.5 sacks away from surpassing James Harrison as the team’s all-time sack leader, despite being just 28 years old. That’s how effortless Watt makes it to sack the quarterback. This week, he’s out for blood after taking a 30-7 loss in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, and he’ll take his frustration out on fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones, who is starting his first NFL game in place of Jack Conklin, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1.

“Great player, great guy,” Jones said. “I’ve been watching film nonstop. Had to be on top of it for sure this week. Knowing he has so many moves in his arsenal.”

While facing a rookie could be a blessing, it can also be a curse since there isn’t much film to study. Watt confirmed to reporters that he isn’t watching Jones’ tape from Ohio State to prepare for the game.

“I don’t watch much college tape,” Watt said via the team’s website. “When those college guys get under a new coach, you see if with Broderick (Jones) here, he wasn’t the same player he was in college just because there is a whole year of progression, you are getting coached by so many people throughout the combine process and once you’re drafted, that coach is going to try and shape you how he wants.”

Watt looks to break the franchise sack record and grab the team’s first win of the season on Monday against the Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.