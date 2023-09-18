Opening odds for Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head out west in Week 3 for their first road game of the season, facing the Las Vegas Raiders for another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

The Steelers played the Raiders just last season at Acrisure Stadium, winning 13-10 in Week 16’s Christmas Eve game in primetime. It was a defensive day, for sure, having forced three interceptions from former Raiders QB Derek Carr on the week, with one a piece for Cam Sutton, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Arthur Maulet.

It happened to mark Carr’s final game with the Raiders, having been benched to close out the year in order to prevent an injury, which would have locked them into guarantees for the 2023 season they weren’t wanting to pay. The Raiders went on to release Carr, signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract in free agency. So far this season, the Raiders sit at 1-1, coming off a Week 2 loss against the Bills where Garoppolo threw two picks and 2022’s NFL rushing leader RB Josh Jacobs had nine rush attempts for -2 yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Week 2 matchup in primetime against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, which could result in some further odds movement depending on how well (or poorly) they come out to play in primetime. The Steelers had originally opened as 1.5 point favorites over the Raiders prior to Week 1, with moneyline odds at -105.

Here’s a look at how the odds have opened for the Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 odds

Point spread: Steelers -1

Over/under: 44

Moneyline odds: Steelers -115, Raiders -105

It’s worth noting that the Steelers have gone just 3-5 against the Raiders in the Mike Tomlin era, never having won when traveling to play the Raiders (in Oakland or Vegas) on the road.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.