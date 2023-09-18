 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Steelers, Week 2: First-half open thread!

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 2!

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cleveland Browns on January 8, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back on one of the biggest stages of the week — in primetime on Monday Night Football!

The Black & Gold are home underdogs (+2) for the first time since 1989, a clear sign of just how little the public is thinking of this team after they tanked against the Niners. Can they come back to shock the world and prove themselves against a tough Browns defense?

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers!

Here we go!

