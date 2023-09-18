The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) will have their hands full tonight with the Cleveland Browns (1-0) and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been one of the league’s best pass rushers since coming out of college at Texas A&M. He also tends to play better against the Steelers. In 10 career games against Pittsburgh, Garrett has seven sacks. Only the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are sacked more against Garrett than any other team in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin spoke to the media about how he is game planning for Garrett.

He does what he does. He’s an edge guy. He’s elite. They move them around left and right to make sure that both offensive tackles are prepared to block him and to minimize maybe some chip and body position help, because if you know where he is all the time you can minimize him in that way. So they move them, but their past coordinators have done that. And last week, you saw him inside a lot in an effort to get him in some individual matchups on interior lineman. When you’ve got a special player, you try to make sure that as many of the offensive linemen have to prepare for him as possible in an effort to protect him, to minimize double teams, but also to challenge the opposing group. That’s what they’ve done, and that’s what I see them continuing to do even under the leadership of Jim Schwartz.

If the Steelers can find a way to limit Garrett, it will go a long way in stopping the Browns’ plans for success.

The Steelers and Browns kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.