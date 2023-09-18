Who’s in, who’s out for Steelers on Week 2 Monday Night Football

We’re just under 90 minutes out from Monday Night Football kickoff, closing out the week with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North banger. Each team has officially announced their Week 2 inactives, with no surprises here for the Steelers ahead of kickoff.

Steelers Week 2 inactives

OT Dylan Cook

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

CB Desmond King

QB Mason Rudolph

Though the Steelers are without several starters, including DT Cam Heyward (placed on injured reserve this week with a groin injury), there aren’t any surprises here ahead of kickoff. The team had already declared WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and RB Anthony McFarland (knee) as out earlier in the week before placing them on injured reserve early Monday.

Most interesting is the fact that cornerback Desmond King remains inactive for the second consecutive week. The team signed him following the NFL roster cut deadline, though Mike Tomlin noted the team did not yet have a plan for his involvement, which would be very much dependent on how quickly he acclimates to the playbook.

It would have likely been wise to have some more options in the secondary, particularly with how poorly Levi Wallace played in Week 1, but if they do need to make a change, there’s always rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., who played seven total snaps on defense and two on special teams in his career debut.

Notably, there are only four inactives for the Steelers in this outing, as they had just 52 players on their official roster heading into the game following the transactions moving Johnson and McFarland to IR earlier in the day.