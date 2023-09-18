Browns WR Amari Cooper active for Week 2 MNF vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns were unsure if they’d be without their top wide receiver for Week 2, but announced that Amari Cooper will be active for Monday Night Football after previously being listed as questionable with a groin injury over the weekend.

He gave it a go in warm-ups and clearly responded well, though it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll receive a full allotment of snaps in Week 2. Cooper tied third-year WR Elijah Moore to lead the team with seven targets in their season opener, reeling in three of them for 37 yards against the Bengals.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Browns inactives for Week 2 against the Steelers:

#Browns inactives: CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika (foot).

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they’ll be without their own top wide receiver, having placed Diontae Johnson on injured reserve Monday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.