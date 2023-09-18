T.J. Watt breaks Steelers franchise sack record

T.J. Watt is now the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks (since 1982 when individual sacks started being recorded as an official stat), breaking a tie with James Harrison with 81.5 sacks against the Browns in Week 2.

Watt accomplished the feat in almost 100 fewer games than Harrison. The former first-round pick out of Wisconsin still has a long career ahead of him and is set to extend his own record for years to come in a Steelers uniform.

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler, as well as a three-time All-Pro, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.